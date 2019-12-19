Mythop Road remains closed due to flooding problems

Mythop Road remains closed this evening due to flooding issues despite being reopened earlier in the day.

The road, which runs from Mereside to Weeton, was closed on Tuesday following icy weather.

It was open earlier today when The Gazette investigated the closure but has since been closed to motorists.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "The flooding problems are being caused by water draining across Mythop Road from adjoining farmland to an extent which we have not experienced before.

"We are further investigating the cause, and working to identify a possible permanent solution to the issue originating on private land, however in the meantime we are working to try to alleviate the flooding by improving the capacity of the highway drainage system.

"We are aware that the road closure is having an impact on travel in this area, and will reopen it as soon as we can."

The closure has had an impact on traffic around Blackpool as the road is a popular way to Poulton and other areas of Fylde and Wyre.

A car overturned on Tuesday following the icy temperatures.