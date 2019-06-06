Mystery solved after bus stop vanished in Fleetwood town centre

Have your say

Where did the bus shelter go?

Residents in Fleetwood were asking that very question after a long-established glass shelter on Lord Street disappeard last Friday.

For days there was just an empty space after the shelter, near the junction with Mount Street in the town centre, mysteriously vanished without anyone seeing it go.

But now the mystery has been solved after a completely new version arrived in its place.

A Wyre Council spokesman explained: "The shelter was replaced due to the fact it was in poor condition.

"Emergency repairs were carried out a number of weeks ago to make it safe until a brand new shelter could be installed."