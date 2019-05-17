Much loved rail link reopens in Lancashire

A rail service linking Lancashire with some of the north’s most picturesque routes resumes this weekend.

The DalesRail service between Blackpool and Carlisle returns on Sunday (May 19) and will re-link Lancashire with the Ribble Valley, Yorkshire Dales and Eden Valley.

The route leaves Blackpool via Preston and will operate every Sunday until September 9 taking in the famous Settle to Carlisle line and Yorkshire Dales.

Community group Community Rail Lancashire has helped bring the route back after its success last season and will be recommending country walks to tie in the with service.

Richard Watts, chairman of Community Rail Lancashire said: “DalesRail is simply the best way to enjoy the iconic Settle Carlisle line with direct trains from Lancashire. What’s more, it also offers the opportunity to keep fit with over 50 guided walks available over the 17 Sundays. These walks will be led by experienced volunteer walk leaders from Lancashire Rail Ramblers.”

Martin Keating, interim stakeholder manager for Northern, said: “I would like to thank Community Rail Lancashire, the Settle and Carlisle Community Rail Partnership and the Lancashire Rail Ramblers in working with Northern on delivery DalesRail. This is an offering we’re proud of and will offer a direct link to some exciting leisure opportunities for our customers.”

For details of walks visit www.communityraillancashire.co.uk