Motorists urged to avoid Station Road in Singleton following crash as heavy traffic builds
Motorists were urged to avoid the area as emergency services worked at the scene.
Station Road in Singleton was closed following a collision at approximately 4.20pm on Tuesday.
The road was shut between the junction of Fairfield Road and Lodge Lane as emergency services worked at the scene.
"Please avoid the area where possible," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure as motorists diverted away from the scene.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.
More to follow..