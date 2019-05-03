Motorists hit by second highest monthly petrol price rise since 2000

April saw the second highest monthly petrol price rise since 2000, new figures show.

The price of a litre of petrol shot up by more than 5p to £1.28, according to RAC research.

This made filling up a typical 55-litre family car around £3 more expensive.

The data suggests retailers have passed on wholesale price increases driven by a 5% jump in the cost of a barrel of oil.

Diesel prices also rose in April, up 3p a litre to £1.34.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "Despite the good weather, April turned out to be one of the bleakest months ever for drivers with the second biggest monthly rise in the price of petrol for nearly 20 years.

"RAC Fuel Watch data shows the price of unleaded rose every single day from the end of March for three-and-a-half weeks.

"The bad news for drivers is that a tank of petrol now costs £3 more than it did at the start of April. This will have a damaging effect on household budgets across the country and will inevitably mean there will be less money available for non-essential spending.

"But diesel drivers have much to be aggrieved about as the fuel not only suffered a 3p a litre hike in price, its pump price was 6p higher than petrol on average in April - despite the fact its wholesale cost was very similar to that of petrol."