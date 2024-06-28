Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 87 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 1 and Sunday, July 7, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde and Wyre roadworks Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between July 1 and July 7 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Dock Street, Fleetwood What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor. No excavation. Works to take no more than 1 hour. When: Jul 1-Jul 1 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Pinfold Lane, Inskip with Sowerby What: Road closure Why [Utility asset works] Road closure required for the safe access of cabling and desilting. When: Jul 1-Jul 12 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . St Michael's Road, Bilsborrow What: Road closure Why [Utility asset works] Road closure required for the safe access of cabling and desilting. When: Jul 1-Jul 12 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Hall Lane, Myerscough What: Road closure Why [Utility asset works] Road closure required for the safe access of cabling and desilting. When: Jul 1-Jul 12 | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Garstang Road West, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Two-way signals Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Installation of telegraph poles carrying fibre cables. poles to be installed along plotted area using Pole Erection Unit. TM / site to be established for each pole. Only 1 pole installation to completed at a time. When: Jul 1-Jul 3 | Google Maps Photo Sales