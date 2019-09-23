Manchester Airport train station reopens after controlled explosion by army bomb disposal team

A bomb disposal robot has safely exploded a 'suspicious package' outside Manchester Airport train station.

The transport hub has reopened and services are beginning to resume, but delays and cancellations are expected.

Passengers were twice evacuated from the train station at Manchester Airport this morning due to a 'suspicious package'. Credit: @WeatherJunkie85

"Following the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway at Manchester Airport the line has now reopened", said Northern.

But passengers are being warned of continued disruption to rail services to and from the airport "for the next few hours".

A Network Rail spokesman said: "Manchester Airport station will reopen shortly, and the first train to depart from here will be the 11.17am service.

"We expect there may still be increased journey times over the next couple of hours as services get back to normal.

"Passengers should prepare for delays and cancellations for the next few hours while we recover the service. Thanks for your patience."

An army bomb disposal unit were called to the airport to deal with a suspicious package reported shortly before 8am.

Police and airport staff evacuated the transport hub twice within 30 minutes, with passengers being shepherded to a safe area behind a police cordon.

A remote-controlled robot was then used to safely explode the suspect 'package' outside the coach station.

People reported a heavy police presence around the airport, with armed officers and a dog unit patrolling the area.

"The majority of road closures that were put in place as enquiries were carried out by officers at Manchester Airport transport interchange have now been lifted", said GMP.

"Traffic is returning to normality. A small scene remains in place in the ground floor area of the coach station as officers continue with enquiries."