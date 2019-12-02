Man rescued from car stuck in ditch in Pilling

Two fire engines from Garstang and Blackpool assisted one casualty from the vehicle.
Two fire engines from Garstang and Blackpool attended a road traffic collision on Skitham Lane, Pilling at around 12.20pm (December 2).
The incident involved one vehicle which had entered a ditch.
Firefighters assisted one casualty from the vehicle, giving first aid until paramedics arrived.
An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 12:27pm to a road traffic accident in Skitham Lane, Pilling.
"We sent two ambulances to the scene and an air ambulance."
NWAS said it was unable to provide details on the casualties' current condition.