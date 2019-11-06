Man dies after crash on the M6 north of Preston

A man has died on the M6 after his car collided with a bridge.

Lancashire Police were called at around 8.35pm on Tuesday (November 5) to reports of a collision between junction 33 for Galgate and junction 32 for the Broughton Interchange

The incident happened close to Garstang.

A Mercedes had been travelling on the southbound side of the motorway when it left the carriageway and collided with a bridge.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man from Rochdale, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are now being supported by specialist officers, police said.

Nobody else was injured.

The road was closed for around eight hours for accident investigators to attend.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to get in touch and would specifically like to speak to anyone who was travelling southbound on the M6 between junctions 32 and 33 and saw either the collision, or saw the Mercedes vehicle in the moments before the collision occurred.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

"We are now working hard to establish exactly what occurred and are appealing to anybody who saw the collision, or who saw the vehicle in the moments before the collision, to get in touch with us straight away.

"We would also like to hear from anybody who has dashcam footage of the incident."

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1439 of November 5.