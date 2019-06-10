Major roadworks plan for Wyre revealed

Residents are to be given chance to see plans for a £5m package of road improvements.

A series of drop-in sessions have been lined up for locals to study the works planned the A585 at Norcross roundabout, near Fleetwood, which are due to start next month.

Highways England is looking to re-model the roundabout where the A585 Amounderness Way meets Norcross Lane and Fleetwood Road South by installing traffic lights and providing extra lanes.

The upgrade is designed to improve journeys for commuters caught up in morning and evening rush hour queues while cyclists and pedestrians will also benefit from the improvements with enhanced facilities for travelling around the junction.

A public information event about the eight month construction project was held in February but with the project due to begin next month more details of the work will be made available at the drop-in sessions.

Highways England project manager Steve Mason said: “The public information event we held in February confirmed there is local support for this improvement. About 26,000 vehicles travel along this part of the A585 each day and it suffers from daily rush hour congestion and occasional collisions in queues onto the roundabout.

“The idea behind the drop-in sessions is to let local people know how we’ll be delivering the project and to reassure them we’ll be working as hard as possible to minimise the impact of the road works on their journeys and local residents.”

All the events are being held at Thornton Methodist Church, 60 Victoria Road, Thornton- Cleveleys, FY5 5HQ, on the following dates:

• Wednesday, June 12 – from 2pm to 7pm

• Tuesday, June 18 – from 10am to 2pm

• Wednesday, June 19 – from 10am to 2pm

• Wednesday, June 26 – from 2pm to 7pm

• Tuesday, July 2 – from 10am to 2pm

• Monday, July 8 – from 11am to 3pm

Following completion of the Norcross roundabout improvement Highways England is also planning to start work on a £100m new A585 bypass between Windy Harbour and Skippool.

From, Monday, June 17 ground investigations will be taking place on land near to the A585 to help the bypass project team assess the nature of any archaeological features below the ground.

The work is expected to take eight weeks with some temporary traffic management – using either temporary lights or ‘stop’ and ‘go’ boards – in place during the daily working window between 8am and 5pm from Monday to Friday.