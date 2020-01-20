Major delays on A585 in Fylde after three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash on the A585 is leading to significant delays in Fylde today (January 20).
The crash, near Thistleton Lodge Care Home, reportedly involved a lorry and has forced police to close the A585 Fleetwood Road in both directions.
Police said the crash, which involved three vehicles, is 'damage-only' and no injuries have been reported.
The road closure is leading to significant delays, with tailbacks to the B5269.
READ MORE: Who qualifies for blue badge parking in Lancashire and what are the benefits?
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.