Major delays on A585 in Fylde after three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash on the A585 is leading to significant delays in Fylde today (January 20).

The crash, near Thistleton Lodge Care Home, reportedly involved a lorry and has forced police to close the A585 Fleetwood Road in both directions.

The A585 Fleetwood Road in Thistleton has been blocked both ways after a crash in Thistleton Road this morning (January 20). Pic: Google

Police said the crash, which involved three vehicles, is 'damage-only' and no injuries have been reported.

The road closure is leading to significant delays, with tailbacks to the B5269.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.