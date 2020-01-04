M6 to close for three consecutive weekends between junctions 32 and 33

The M6 will be closed in both directions between junctions 32 and 33 for three consecutive weekends as work to remove a bridge gets underway.

Highways England says it is necessary to remove Nans Nook footbridge for “operational purposes”.

Confirming the dates for the weekends on Twitter a spokesman said: “I am now able to confirm that these planned works are indeed full closures of the M6 between J32 Broughton and J33 Hampson Green.

“The roads are scheduled to be closed in both directions on the weekends of Jan 10 - 13, 17 - 20 and 24 - 27, 2020.”

The bridge is located just south of Lancaster Motorway Services.

Highways England says it is working with Lancashire County Council to put in place an alternative safe and convenient permanent route for pedestrians wishing to cross the M6.

Prior to the confirmation of dates on Twitter Highways England had planned one weekend where the motorway would be closed.

Here’s the breakdown of what to expect according to Highways England on top of the three weekend closures:

Phase one – Site preparation work

The site preparation work will include vegetation clearance and barrier removal. This is due to start on or shortly after January 6, 2020 for approximately four nights. This will take place between the hours of 9pm and 5am. For safety purposes, overnight lane closures will be in place on the M6 at Forton Services during the dates and times stated above.

Phase two – Removal of Nans Nook footbridge

Work to remove the footbridge will then begin once the site preparation work is complete. For safety purposes, a full weekend closure will be in place on the M6 between junctions 32 and 33 from 9pm Friday, January 10 to 5am Monday, January 13. Associated slip road closures will also be required, and localised signed diversion routes will be in place. Please note that the footbridge will be closed for access from Wednesday, January 8.

Phase three – Reinstatement work

Once the footbridge has been removed, work to resurface the hard shoulder on the M6 will then take place from January 13 for approximately one week. This will be carried out between the hours of 9pm and 5am.

For safety purposes, lane closures will be in place on both sides of the carriageway on the M6 between junctions 32 and 33.