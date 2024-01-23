Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision, involving a car and a lorry, happened on the southbound carriageway near Shevington at around 12.30pm on Tuesday (January 23).

No one was injured in the collision but the lorry struck the concrete central reservation barrier.

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway near Shevington (Credit: National Highways)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debris was subsequently left strewn across both the northbound and southbound carriageways.

A large amount of oil and diesel fuel was also spilled along 150 metres across all three lanes and the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The whole of the southbound carriageway is likely to be closed for several hours for repairs and tackling the oil spill.

"National Highways staff will be working at the scene over the next few hours to clear the debris and oil spill and assess if the carriageway needs to be resurfaced - itself likely to take several hours if required."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third lane of the northbound carriageway was also closed at the scene while the damage to the barrier was assessed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic officers were also called to the scene to help free drivers stuck between junction 27 and the incident. Electronic signs across the local and regional motorway network were also set to advise drivers of the closure.

Long delays were building in the area following the closure (Credit: AA)

Drivers heading out of Lancashire into Greater Manchester were advised to avoid this section of the M6, delay their journeys or seek an alternative route.

Motorists were urged to use the M61 southbound from junction 30 and junction 29 of the M6 for those on through-journeys.