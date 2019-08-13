M6 southbound delays: two lanes closed after crash

Have your say

Two lanes of the M6 southbound have been closed by police after a crash.

The incident, between J33 and J34 of the M6 southbound, is causing delays for rush hour traffic.

Highways England said traffic officers were enroute to the crash, and asked drivers to approach the scene with caution.

Traffic has been released by officers, but two lanes remain closed.

According to Highways England, a "load spillage" on the carriageway is causing some of the delays.

Updates to follow.