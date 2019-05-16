M6 Northbound crash between J32 and J33: here's how your journey will be affected

Have your say

A crash on the M6 northbound is causing major delays between J32 and J33.

An overturned caravan is causing major delays for traffic heading northwards on the M6 between J32 and J33.

CCTV footage of the tailbacks.

The vehicle has now been pulled onto the hard shoulder and northbound traffic has been stopped in all three lanes.

Traffic is at a complete standstill and drivers are advised that normal traffic conditions are expected to return at 2:30pm.