M6 north slip road closed: all lanes closed after car fire

A slip road on the M6 northbound has been closed after a car fire.



Traffic is at a standstill while emergency services deal with a car fire on the slip road between J31 and J31A.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that three fire engines, two from Preston and one from Fulwood have now doused the fire.

The driver of the car is reported to be uninjured, and was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived.

Two fire engines remain at the scene while the wreckage is cleared.

Traffic building up on the northbound carriageway.

Highways England predicts will take around 30 minutes for traffic to return to normal conditions.