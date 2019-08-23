M6, M55, M61, M65 traffic news LIVE: Bank holiday getaway causes long delays across North West motorway network Congestion is starting to build across the Lancashire/North West network Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Here's all the latest from the M6, M55, M61 and M65 as Lancashire residents head off to enjoy the August bank holiday weekend. Refresh this page for the latest updates. 'Staycation' trend will boost Lancashire's coffers this Bank Holiday weekend