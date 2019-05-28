M6 lane closure: "multi vehicle collision" causes traffic delays

Have your say

A collision involving multiple vehicles has caused a lane closure on the M6.

In a Tweet, Highways England confirmed that a "multi vehicle collision" on the southbound carriageway of the M6 is the cause of a lane closure.

The lane has closed between J32 at Broughton to J31A at Ribbleton.

The agency also confirmed that the North West Ambulance Service was at the scene, and that Traffic Police were on their way.