M6 crash photos: Mini Cooper flips over after reportedly clipping an HGV North of Lancaster

A Mini Cooper is reported to have flipped onto its roof after clipping an HGV at J34 of the M6.



The crash happened at around 1:50pm this afternoon.

The overturned Mini

In a tweet at 4pm, Lancashire Road Police said that the Mini "lost control" and clipped an HGV "before spinning over several times" and coming to a rest on its roof.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue also sent crews to the scene, where they turned the car onto its wheels, before it was towed from the carriageway.

It is not yet known how many people were in the Mini when it crashed, or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters turned the Mini onto its wheels before it was towed off the carriageway.

But Lancashire Road Police said in the tweet that the driver was "v v v lucky", and praised the work of the emergency agencies.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We put a full carriageway closure in place on the southbound side of the road to allow for emergency services to access the scene.

"The vehicle was moved to the hard shoulder at 2:32pm."

The carriageway reopened fully at 2:38pm, and after initial delays, traffic is now moving freely.