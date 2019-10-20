M6 closed after overnight roadworks overrun in to the morning

Have your say

There are delays on the M6 after scheduled overnight roadworks have overrun in to the morning.

The M6 is closed northbound between junction 34 for Halton and junction 35 for Carnforth as a result of over-running roadworks.

The work was meant to finish at 6am on Sunday (October 20).

The work, which included replacement of road markings and traffic sensor cables, was previously cancelled due to bad weather.

Traffic is being diverted and should follow the solid square symbol:

- Exit at J34 and join the A683 travelling through Caton and Hornby to Wrayton.

- Turn left to continue on the A683 north to the A65.

- Turn left to follow the A65 westbound via Kirkby Lonsdale and Lupton to re-join the M6 at J36.

Highways England said the road was expected to reopen at 8am, but at 8.20am Traffic England said the road was still closed.