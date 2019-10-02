M55 slip roads at junction 3 still closed during rush hour as roadworks overrun at Kirkham Roundabout

Have your say

The M55 exit slip road at junction 3 remains closed this morning due to roadworks that have overrun.



The M55 eastbound exit slip road at junction 3 (Kirkham Roundabout) was due to re-open by 6am this morning (October 2).

But Highways have warned drivers that roadworks in this area are overrunning from Kirkham Roundabout to Medlar Lane, with the junction still closed at 7.30am.

And Highways said the junction might not reopen until 9am, with rush hour traffic being diverted back to Blackpool to get on to the M55 at junction 4.

Lanes re-opened on the M55 carriageway at 7.50am, but the junction 3 entry and exit slip road closures remain in place.

It means the A585 Fleetwood Road remains closed in both directions, with delays of ten minutes southbound between A586 and Greenhalgh Lane. Congested traffic is moving at an average speed of around 10mph.

It is also causing severe congestion back to the Windy Harbour traffic lights and long queues for northbound traffic from Wesham.

Highways said the reason for the delay is due to materials used for the bridge repairs "not having dried in time".

At 7.20am, a spokesman for Highways said: "The latest we have had from the team in charge of the closure is 9am at the latest.

"This is due to materials used for the bridge repairs which have not dried in time.

"We are currently in the process of contacting the department for an update."

Lane 1 remains closed on the M55 in both directions from junction 3 (A585 Fleetwood Road, Kirkham), as well as the entry ramp and exit slip road on both sides.

Last month, a Highways spokesman said the roadworks "should not impact at all on drivers when the roundabout is congested".

“All the work will be done overnight, between 8pm and 6am, and should not impact at all on drivers at times when the roundabout is congested", said Highways.

“Most of the work will be done using lane closures with a few overnight closures.

"The aim is to increase lane capacity for drivers heading to the A585 northbound towards Fleetwood."

The £800,000 project is in the process of upgrading road surfaces and traffic lights.

More to follow...