M55 crash: eastbound traffic at a standstill after collision near M6 slip road

A crash on the M55 slip road onto the M6 has brought rush hour traffic to a standstill.



Motorists are facing heavy delays on the eastbound M6 all the way back to J3, while emergency services deal with a crash on the M6 slip road.

Lane one of the M6 slip road has been shut.

Lane one is closed due to the incident, and traffic in lane two is moving very slowly.

Highways England said: "Traffic officers are at scene. Expect delays in this area."

They confirmed that average speeds on the approach to the M6 exit are 10 mph.