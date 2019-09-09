M55 crash: eastbound traffic at a standstill after collision near M6 slip road

A crash on the M55 slip road onto the M6 has brought rush hour traffic to a standstill.
Motorists are facing heavy delays on the eastbound M6 all the way back to J3, while emergency services deal with a crash on the M6 slip road.
Lane one is closed due to the incident, and traffic in lane two is moving very slowly.
Highways England said: "Traffic officers are at scene. Expect delays in this area."
They confirmed that average speeds on the approach to the M6 exit are 10 mph.