Lytham Road crash UPDATE: woman in her 80s "hit by vehicle" taken to Blackpool Victoria

A woman in her 80s has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Lytham Road in Blackpool.


North West Ambulance Service confirmed that they were called at around 2:20pm to the Royal Oak roundabout in South Shore on Tuesday, July 2.

The incident involved one vehicle and one pedestrian, who has been described as a woman in her 80s.

The woman is reported to have suffered a hip injury in the collision, and was taken to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Blackpool Transport tweeted saying that their Number 5 and Number 18 buses were diverting away from the area while the ambulance was at the scene.

Lytham Road at the Royal Oak Roundabout.

