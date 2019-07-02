Lytham Road crash: Blackpool woman in her 80s "hit by vehicle"

A woman in her 80s has been hit by a vehicle on Lytham Road in Blackpool.



North West Ambulance Service confirmed that they were called at around 2:20pm to the Royal Oak roundabout in South Shore.

The incident appears to have involved one vehicle and one pedestrian, who has been described as a woman in her 80s.

The ambulance is reported to be still at the scene, and traffic is being diverted from the scene.

Blackpool Transport have tweeted saying that their Number 5 and Number 18 buses are diverting away from the area.