Lytham Police warn of "extremely heavy traffic" as Fylde Coast residents flock to Lytham Hall for Antiques Roadshow

Police have warned drivers to plan ahead as "extremely heavy traffic" is expected in Lytham due to the filming of the BBC's Antiques Roadshow.

Officers said on Twitter that: "Antiques Road Show here today in Lytham."

"Traffic is extremely heavy please plan your journey giving yourself extra time especially around school pick up."

The episode of the hit BBC show, which is making its first visit to the region, is being filmed in Lytham before being broadcast later in the year.

Eager antique owners have reportedly been queuing for hours outside Lytham Hall ahead of the filming.

Crowds queuing outside Lytham Hall for the filming of Antiques Roadshow

James Rowlands, from Blackpool, is a member of the resort’s Preservation Society, and has taken along his grandfather Charles’ war medals.

“It’s brilliant that the show is being filmed so close to home," he said, "and it is the perfect opportunity to ask the experts what they think.”