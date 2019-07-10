Lytham Festival 2019: here are all the road closures on East Beach and parking restrictions ahead of the grand opening

Have your say

These are the parking bans and road closures ahead of 2019's Lytham Festival.

Organisers say that more than 50,000 people come to the four-day concert last year, and have warned locals and visitors alike to expect heavy traffic once again.

Lytham Festival 2018 attracted more than 50,000 people.

All road and parking restrictions will be in place from 3pm to 11:30pm from today (Wednesday, July 10), to Sunday, July 14.

The A584 on Central Beach to East Beach will be closed to traffic in both directions from the junction with Dicconson Terrace all the way to Warton Street.

Several side roads will be closed to all traffic except residents - including Bannister Street, Bath Road, Bath Street, Grosvenor Street, Station Road, and St John's Street.

There will be a complete parking ban on South Warton Street and South Clifton Street too.