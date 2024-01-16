Lancashire traffic and travel updates as snow falls across Lancashire
Follow our live blog for the latest traffic, travel and weather updates from across the region today (Tuesday, January 16).
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lancashire has become a winter wonderland overnight with snow continuing to fall across the whole county this morning.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is now in place as the forecaster warns of disruption to travel on roads and rilways today, while an amber cold weather alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.
Follow our live blog for the latesttraffic, travel and weather updates from across the region.
LIVE Lancashire snow, traffic and weather updates as Met Office warnings in place
Live pics from motorways
This is what the motorways look like this morning.
M6, junction 29, Preston
M6, junction 30, Bamber Bridge
M55 / M6 interchange, junction 32, Preston
School closures
Just the one school has closed due to the snow, according to Lancashire County Council.
Hyndburn Park Primary School in Accrington has confirmed a full closure today due to 'adverse weather'.
Road closures
These are the latest road closures around the region this morning.
- Grane Road in both directions closed, slow traffic due to accident from M65 J5 (Guide / Shadsworth, Guide) to B6235 Holcombe Road (Holden Arms, Haslingden).
Queueing traffic on M61 Northbound at J9 M65 J2 (Clayton Brook).
Queueing traffic on A585 Amounderness Way / Mains Lane at A588 Breck Road / B5412 Skippool Road (River Wyre Roundabout). Travel time is ten minutes.
Queueing traffic on A666 Blackburn Road in both directions at Monton Road.
Slow traffic on A6 Preston Lancaster Road in to Galgate. Travel time is ten minutes.
A571 Billinge Road in both directions impassable due to snow from Holmes House Avenue to Enfield Street.
A577 Atherton Road in both directions just passable due to snow from Birkett Bank (Ince In Makerfield) to A58 Market Street (Hindley).
Met Office forecast as yellow weather warning in place
Live traffic and travel updates as snow falls across Lancashire
Lancashire has become a winter wonderland overnight with snow continuing to fall across the whole county this morning.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is now in place as the forecaster warns of disruption to travel on roads and railways, while an amber cold weather alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.
Follow our live blog for the latest traffic, travel and weather updates from across the region.