One lane each way will be closed tonight on the M55 near Blackpool.

Highways England said it would affect the M55 westbound between junctions Junction 3 for Kirkham and junction 4 for Blackpool.

.Lane three will be closed for emergency barrier repairs from 8pm on April 20 to 04:00 on April 21.

The same applies on the M55 eastbound between Junction 4 and Junction 3, from 9pm on April 20 to 05:00 April 21.