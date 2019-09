A lane was closed on the M55 this evening due to an accident.

Highways England closed one lane westbound on the motorway following the incident near junction 1, Broughton, at around 7pm.

A spokesman said: "There is a lane 1 closure set on the westbound carriageway at J1, Broughton, M55 due to an accident. Ambulance is on scene and traffic officers have a lane 1 closure while the patients are being assessed."