Knott End traffic "chaos": Wyre police urge drivers to find alternative routes

Traffic chaos in Knott End has prompted Wyre police to tell drivers to find alternative routes.

Officers say "highway disruption" has caused a road closure in Knott End, leading to massive tailbacks in Preesall.

Police have described the tailbacks as "traffic chaos".

Traffic is currently being diverted onto Pilling Lane, but due to the narrow width of the road, cars are struggling to get through.

In a Tweet, Wyre police urged motorists to avoid the "traffic chaos" in the area, and to find another route to their destination.

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.