Killer driver stopped in Blackpool for allegedly driving on a provisional licence

A motorist, who has previously killed someone while behind the wheel, was stopped by police in Blackpool for allegedly having only a provisional licence.

The red Renault Clio, inset, was stopped by officers on Talbot Road on Sunday at around 3pm.

A Lancs Road Police officer put a photo on Twitter and tweeted: “Driver of this vehicle has already served a lengthy prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving.

“Despite their driving ban being over, they took the chance today of driving only with a provisional licence, unsupervised and with two kids.”

The Renault was seized by police and the driver was reported for the offence.