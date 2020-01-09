Highways chiefs confirm M6 in Lancashire WILL be closed all weekend

A stretch of the M6 in Lancashire WILL be closed this weekend, highways bosses have confirmed.

Highways England said the M6 between Preston and Lancaster will be closed this weekend to allow a footbridge over the motorway to be demolished.

Nan's Nook bridge will be demolished this weekend, leading to the closure of the M6 between Junctions 32 and 33. Picture courtesy Highways England.

The demolition work was confirmed at noon today (Thursday, January 9) after a final check on the weekend's weather forecast.

The motorway will be closed in both directions between junction 32 at Broughton Interchange and junction 33 at Galgate from 9pm on Friday, January 10 until 5am on Monday, January 13.

No further carriageway closures will be required after this weekend's demolition work is completed.

A clearly-signed diversion will be in place using the A6 between junction 1 of the M55 and junction 33 of the M6 at Galgate.

The motorway will re-open as soon as the work is completed – possibly before 5am on Monday morning – but drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys. Live traffic information is always available at www.trafficengland.com or from Highways England’s 24-7 customer contact centre at 0300 123 5000. Information will also be posted to @HighwaysNWest - Highways England’s regional Twitter feed.

Highways England is removing Nan’s Nook bridge which carries a footpath between Greaves Hill Lane and Guys Farm Activity Centre over the motorway near Forton, south of Lancaster. The footbridge was installed in the 1960s but parts of it are now too low for some modern vehicles and it has only remained open with hard shoulder restrictions.