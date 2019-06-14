Hambleton Roadworks: Carr Lane repairs disrupt 2C bus service to Blackpool

Blackpool's 2C bus service is being disrupted by roadworks on Carr Lane in Hambleton.

Blackpool Transport have announced four days of disruption to the bus route, which takes the public from Knott End to Abingdon Street.

Carr Lane

Starting today, Friday, June 14, the 2C bus will not be able to travel to Knott End and will terminate at the Shard Bridge Inn bus stop between 9am and 3pm.

The same restriction will be in place tomorrow, Saturday June 15, Wednesday June 19, and Thursday June 20.

The last bus from Blackpool to Knott End will leave at 7:50am - while the last bus from Knott End to Blackpool will 9:05am - before the restriction comes into place at 9:15.

Workers on site will reopen one of the carriage ways at 2:30pm to allow the 2C to access St Aidan’s school.

Following this the road will reopen fully at 15:00 and the service will return to normal.

So, in the afternoon, the first bus from Blackpool to Knott End will leave at 1:50pm from Abingdon Street, while the first bus from Knott End to Blackpool will leave at 3:05pm.