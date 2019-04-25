Gas main ruptured in South Shore car crash

Have your say

Firefighters were called out to a Blackpool street after a car crashed into a gas main.

The crews from two appliances based at Forest Gate tended to the main at the incident in Bond Street, South Shore while gas engineers were on their way to complete a repair.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said the road was closed near its junction with Waterloo Road for around two hours after the incident involving a red Ford Fiesta happened at around 12.30pm on Thursday

No-one is believed to have been injured.