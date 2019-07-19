Garstang Ice Cream Festival 2019: Where to park following last year's road chaos

Have your say

Garstang Ice Cream Festival returns for its second year.

The ice cool annual event is returning to the streets of the world's first Fairtrade town on Sunday (July 21), which also happens to be National Ice Cream Day.

Advice on parking has been issued by organisers following problems at the inaugural event.

It saw cars sat bumper to bumper on many roads in and around the town.

To avoid a repeat of the issue, this year's festival will have two car parks.

The first is off Green Lane, which is also used for The Garstang Show, and the other is off Castle Lane at the south of High Street.

Wendy & Dave Beaty at last year's festival (JPIMedia)

READ MORE: Ice cream festival tour to stop in Preston

Motorists travelling from both the north and south are asked to follow yellow signs to the car parks.

All day parking is £5 per car in both car parks and there will be marshalls on hand to offer help with directions.

Free festival programs will also be available.

Garstang Ice Cream Festival 2018 (JPIMedia)

A festival spokesman said: "Please be aware that parking in Garstang’s other car parks is very limited so we strongly suggest using the designated festival car parks.

"To help keep traffic flowing please avoid parking on the roads.

"We are, once again, expecting high volumes of traffic so there may be some localised delays."

Detailed parking advice is as follows:

TRAVELLING BY CAR FROM THE NORTH

Leave the M6 at junction 33 and head south on the A6 towards Preston for about five miles.

You will see a sign to Garstang on your left hand side by a petrol station.

At this point follow the signage down Lancaster Road and onto Green Lane where you’ll be diverted to our north car park.

TRAVELLING BY CAR FROM THE SOUTH

Leave the M6 at junction 32 and join the M55.

Exit the M55 at junction one and travel north along the A6 towards Garstang for about six miles.

Shortly after Rogers Garage along the A6 (on your right) is a right turn onto the B6430 (Garstang Road).

Follow this road for approximately two miles and follow the signage to our south car park.

TRAVELLING BY BUS

Bus services (Routes 40 & 41) Preston/Lancaster and Lancaster/Blackpool (Route 42) all stop in Garstang town centre.

TRAVELLING BY TRAIN

The nearest train stations are Preston and Lancaster.

Garstang is on the main bus route (see above).

Journey time from the train stations is approximately 40 minutes by bus.