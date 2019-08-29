Fylde Mark Menzies MP backs plans for a Northern Budget

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has backed a call for the Government to prioritise spending on infrastructure in the North in the upcoming Spending Round

Ahead of the upcoming Spending Round, Mark Menzies, MP for Fylde, added his voice to the growing calls for Government to prioritise spending in the North of England.

He said that, after decades of underinvestment, not only are passengers and commuters in the North growing increasingly frustrated, but the North has been held back, unable to reach its full potential – and the productivity gap between the North and the rest of the country continues to widen.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “I am delighted to hear there is a clear priority on transport in the North, especially the move to ensure there are at least two train services every hour on every line.

“I have spoken to ministers on several occasions to call for a passing loop on the South Fylde line, serving Lytham, St Annes and Blackpool South.

“The Prime Minister has highlighted the need not only for HS2, but also for better East-West rail links across the North and that is something I also welcome.

“We also have money in place to build the M55 link road and the new dual carriageway link between the M56 and A583 to the west of Preston, including a new M55 Junction 2, further improving access into and out of Fylde.”

Alongside fellow Northern MPs, civic leaders and businesses, Mark Menzies is calling on the Government to increase investment in transport in the North of England, in line with Transport for the North’s Strategic Transport Plan.

This includes a commitment from the Government to a £7bn Northern Infrastructure Pipeline to deliver road and rail schemes that could transform the way people travel and goods are moved across the North. In addition, leaders are also calling for a long-term commitment to the up to £39bn Northern Powerhouse Rail network.

Improvements to the South Fylde line are included in Transport for the North’s Investment Programme, and work is ongoing to develop the evidence base for the project so that it may be considered for future funding.