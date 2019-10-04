Flying from Manchester? Have your bags collected from home

Manchester Airport is to introduce a home bag check-in and delivery service for passengers in a landmark partnership with Airportr.

This will be the first time Airportr has collaborated with an airport operator to create a fully integrated baggage service, which allows passengers to check-in baggage before arriving at the airport.

The service allows passengers to have their luggage collected straight from their home prior to the date of their departure, meaning they can travel to the airport bag-free, head straight for security, and reunite with their bags in baggage reclaim at their final destination.

The service will be available to passengers travelling with partner airlines which include Virgin Atlantic, easyJet, British Airways, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Finnair, however those travelling on other airlines can also make use of the service by having their bags collected from their homes ready for collection when they arrive at the airport.

Passengers can choose an allotted one to three-hour collection slot prior to their departure date, and as late as the morning of their flight.

A vetted driver will arrive at their home, collect their luggage and take it directly to the airport for check-in and processing. Travel documents are scanned when the luggage is collected, and passengers can follow real-time driver and bag tracking via the use of digital bag tags, providing peace of mind that their bags have arrived safely.

Prices range from £20-£36 for one item of luggage, depending on location, with all additional bags costing £7 each. Customers booking within the first month of the service starting, will also get one free FastTrack security pass.

Andrew Harrison, CEO Airport Services, MAG said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Airportr today, which will allow our passengers to streamline their airport experience, through an efficient and secure process, meaning they can arrive at the airport with one less thing to think about and get ready for their trip.

“MAG is working hard to find new and innovative ways to enhance every step of the passenger journey through our airports, and this new partnership, which is a market first here in the UK, is another crucial development in that process.”