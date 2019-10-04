Flooded Fylde roads closed by police

Have your say

A number of roads have been closed in Fylde due to flooding.

Police have been forced to close Moorside in Treales after a van became stuck in flood water this morning.

The van had to be recovered after breaking down in about 6 inches of water.

Bradshaw Lane in Greenalgh has also been closed after it flooded overnight.

Police warn that more roads may have to be closed throughout the day.

A police spokesman said: "Weather conditions across Fylde are bad again today, so please take extra time to plan journeys and drive safe.

"With the amount of rainfall there may be more throughout the day.

"Please adhere to any road closures, they are in place for a reason."