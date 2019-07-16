Fleetwood beauty salon forced to close after car crashes through wall and driver flees

Have your say

A Fleetwood beauty salon has been forced to close after a car crashed into the building this morning (July 16).

Police were called to Highbury Avenue shortly before 5am, after a Vauxhall Zafira crashed head-on into the Andrés of Highbury salon.

The building in Highbury Avenue, near the home of Fleetwood Town F.C, has suffered significant structural damage

It is not known whether the driver or any passengers were injured, as the vehicle was found abandoned when officers arrived at the scene.

The crash has caused significant structural damage to the front of the salon, forcing the business to close until the building can be repaired.

Police were unable to confirm whether the vehicle has been reported stolen.

No arrests have been made and efforts are being made to identify the driver.

Police are appealing for CCTV footage to help them identify the driver of the vehicle

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 4.54am today (July 16) to reports a car had collided with a shop front on Highbury Avenue in Fleetwood.

"Officers attended and nobody was inside the vehicle.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information or any relevant CCTV footage should call us on 101 quoting log number 212 of July 16.

Andrés of Highbury has asked customers with scheduled hair appointments to contact the manager on 07813679502.

If you have a nail or beauty appointment, you can call the above number and ask for Linda or Johanne.