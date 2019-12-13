Fire crews and police investigate moped fire in Layton

Have your say

An investigation is underway after a moped was found on fire overnight Layton.



Fire crews were called to Shenstone Road, near Kingscote Park, at 1.33am after a moped was found alight on a grassed area.

Police are investigating after a moped was set on fire in Shenstone Road, Blackpool at around 1.30am this morning (Friday, December 13). Pic: Google

Crews from Blackpool used a hose reel to quickly extinguish the fire and police were called to the scene.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious.

Lancashire Police said a joint investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.