Fire crews and police investigate moped fire in Blackpool

An investigation is underway after a moped was found on fire overnight in Blackpool.
Fire crews were called to Shenstone Road, near Kingscote Park at 1.33am after a moped was found alight on a grassed area.
Crews from Blackpool used a hose reel to quickly extinguish the fire and police were called to the scene.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said a joint investigation into the incident is now underway.
The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious.