Fire crews and police investigate moped fire in Blackpool

An investigation is underway after a moped was found on fire overnight in Blackpool.

Fire crews were called to Shenstone Road, near Kingscote Park at 1.33am after a moped was found alight on a grassed area.

Police are investigating after a moped was set on fire in Shenstone Road, Blackpool at around 1.30am this morning (Friday, December 13). Pic: Google

Crews from Blackpool used a hose reel to quickly extinguish the fire and police were called to the scene.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said a joint investigation into the incident is now underway.

The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious.