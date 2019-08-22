Edward Street modernisation: Blackpool town centre road dug up as key roads project continues

Edward Street, which runs from Deansgate to Cedar Square in Blackpool town centre, has been dug up as part of the council’s big bucks project to spruce up some key roads.

What’s the latest?

The road wasn’t actually due to be dug up yet, according to the council’s own website and press statements at least. In an update released in June, the authority said it planned to do with work between October and December. That has now been changed to July to September.

What does the work involve?

The road is being given a modern look as part of a £7m programme to give town centre streets a facelift. The scheme, funded by a £6.6m grant from the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership’s Growth Deal and a £740,000 contribution by Blackpool Council, has seen work already taken place to renew Church Street, Dickson Road, Talbot Road, Caunce Street and Cookson Stree, with the Deansgate area the next phase.

What will the changes be?

Changes include resurfaced pavements and roads, new trees, benches and bins and improved paving at crossings with sensors to help blind and partially sighted people. Businesses in the town centre will be open as usual throughout the improvements works. The makeover is part of a wider plan to create a modern Blackpool with more places to shop and eat, new housing, improved public transport including the tramway extension, a conference centre and cleaner, greener streets.

Anything else?

Along with improvements to the roads and pavements, the project also involves working with local businesses to help them improve their shop fronts, making both their businesses and the town centre look more appealing.