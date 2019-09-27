Drivers facing overnight closures on A585 at Wesham through to Friday

Drivers face more disruption on the A585 at Wesham throughout this weekend and throughout next week as the latest and longest – and scheduled to be the final – phase of overnight closures take place.

The work by Highways England is aimed at increasing lane capacity for drivers heading northbound towards Fleetwood.

The £800,000 project also includes upgrading the road surface and traffic lights, with maintenance will also being carried out.

Two phases of the work, including last weekend, have already been carried out, while the latest began on Thursday and will continue through until Friday, October 4.

Highways England, who have timed the works for 8pm to 6pm each night, say that most is being done with just some lane closures for safety reasons, but at times the whole road is closed and diversions put in place for motorists heading towards Fleetwood.

One motorist contacted The Gazette to say he felt the signage at the Windy Harbour junction of the A585 and the A586 could be better to ensure southbound drivers are warned of the closures well enough in advance.

He said he had seen at least one HGV having to turn round close to the works to find an alternative route. But Highways England said they felt the signage is adequate.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Our contractors are carrying out regular checks to ensure these signs are clearly visible, and we’re encouraging drivers to use the diversion routes along alternative A roads to reach junction four of the motorway.

“The intention is to improve the flow of traffic at junction three, including increasing the length of the exit lane onto the northbound A585, installing new traffic lights which will react to queuing traffic and resurfacing the roundabout. The construction work is taking place overnight when traffic levels are much lower and temporary signs along the A585 up to the Windy Harbour junction warn drivers about the closures.”

The scheme is funded from a national £220m congestion relief programme, with more than £27m being spent in the North West, including the current £5m project further north on the A585 at Norcross