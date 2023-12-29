The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are already in place or are expected to take place this week.

Drivers in and around Lancashire will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for.

And most are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

The latest expected works list shows that six closures are already in place or are expected to take place this week:

• A585: From midday, May 23, 2023 to 11.59pm March 31, 2024: Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A585 northbound and southbound, Windy Harbour to Norcross Roundabout - Traffic signals, narrow lanes and roundabout ring management Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement Scheme.

• A585: From 8am September 1, 2023 to 8pm January 2, 2024: Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 and M6, junction 32 - Heavy traffic due to Blackpool Illuminations.

•M55: From 9.30am December 5, 2023 to 3.30pm January 17, 2024: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 - Lane one closures for shrub planting.

• M55: From 8pm September 3 2023 to 6am March 30 2024: Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 33 and M55 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 1 - Lane closures and carriageway closures for waterproofing bridge deck.

• M6: From 9pm March 10, 2023 to 6am February 17, 2024: Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33 - Lane closures for heat strengthening on bridge.

• M61: From 9.30am November 13, 2023 to 6am March 30, 2024: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions, junction 8 to junction 10 - Lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

A further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A585: From 8pm January 8 to 5am January 18: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A585 northbound and southbound, Morrisons Roundabout to Thistleton - Traffic signals for road marking and studs renewals.

• M55: From 8pm January 8 to 5am January 9: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 westbound, junction 1 -Entry slip road closure to remove 13 columns.

• M6: From 9pm December 30 2023 to 5am January 1 2024: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29 - Lane closure for barriers.

• M6: From 9pm January 3 to 5am January 5: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junction 27 to junction 28 - Lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.