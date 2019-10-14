Diversions in place after three-car crash closes A585 Fleetwood Road

A three-car crash has closed the A585 near to junction 3 of the M55 this evening.

In a tweet, Highways England said: "Road is closed after a three vehicle road traffic collision. Lancs Police are at scene. Apologies for any disruption and inconvenience. Please drive safely when approaching the area."

Diversions are in place. Here's what Highways England are saying:

"From the M55 westbound, proceed to junction 4 and follow the solid diamond diversion sign. Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the A583 (Preston New Road). Turn right on to the A587 (South Park Drive). At the A586 take the fourth exit on to Poulton Road. Continue on the A586 to join the A585 Preston New Road."