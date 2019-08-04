Delays as two lanes shut on M6 in Lancashire

A broken down lorry caused traffic officers to close two lanes on the M6 in Lancashire.

Highways England reported the incident on social media shortly before noon on Sunday (August 4), warning motorists of the hold-up on the northbound carriageway near Charnock Richard, between junctions 27 and 28.

A photo shared by officers showed the stationary vehicle across lanes one and two of the motorway.

In an update, at around 12.40pm, Highways England said the lanes had reopened but warned of almost 40-minute delays and seven miles of traffic.