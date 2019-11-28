Delays and lane closure on three-vehicle crash on M55-M6 slip road in Preston

Have your say

The M55 has been reduced to two lanes after a three-vehicle crash on the M6 slip road this morning (November 28).



The crash happened on the M55 eastbound slip road to the M6 southbound at junction 1 (Preston, Garstang) at around 8.20am.

Traffic officers have closed one lane (of three) whilst emergency services respond to the incident.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance are both at the scene.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

One lane remains blocked and Highways are expecting significant delays to journeys on the eastbound M55, between junctions 3 and 1.

Traffic joining the M6 from the M55 eastbound is queued back to junction 1 at Fulwood.

Congestion is expected until at least 10am, with current delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic.

Earlier this morning, a young driver was lucky to survive a crash on the M6 near junction 32 (Broughton).

Police said a Vauxhall Corsa veered off the southbound carriageway and down an embankment during heavy rainfall at around 4am. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Highways England are warning of delays until at least 9.45am on the M55 eastbound near Preston

