Delays after crash between car and van blocks Lytham Road in Warton

Drivers faced delays in Warton after a crash between a car and a van blocked Lytham Road.



A collision between a van and a car on the A584 Lytham Road near Busy Bees Nursery caused the road to be blocked, resulting in traffic delays.

No injuries werereported, but the crash caused significant delays on theA584 Lytham Road near Busy Bees Nursery. (Credit: Google)

No injuries were reported and the incident was described as 'damage only' by a police spokesman.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "The incident was between a van and a car.

"No injuries were reported. However, the road is completely blocked and it's causing excessive traffic issues in the area.

"Recovery is on the way but it is causing a lot of problems for motorists as a lot of people use the route."