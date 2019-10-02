Cyclist treated by paramedics after collision in Whitegate Drive

Have your say

A cyclist has been injured in a collision in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool this morning (October 2).



The incident happened near the junction with Condor Grove and Knowsley Avenue at 8.20am.

A cyclist has been injured in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool at 8.20am this morning (October 2)

Paramedics are at the scene treating the cyclist, but the police said the injuries are believed to be minor.

The incident is causing congestion in Whitegate Drive, but the road remains open with traffic managed by police.

The age of the cyclist is not known at this stage.

Northwest Ambulance Service said one ambulance responded and remains at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "It’s currently logged as a minor injury collision involving a car and cyclist, near the junction with Condor Grove and Knowsley Avenue. It is currently causing some traffic issues."

More to follow...