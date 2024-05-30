Breaking

Crash set to close Devonshire Road in Bispham ‘for some time’ as motorists urged to use alternative routes

By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th May 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 13:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Traffic was building following the crash.

A road in Bispham was set to be “closed for some time” following a crash.

Emergency services were called to a collision on Devonshire Road at approximately midday on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Devonshire Road in Bispham was closed following a crash (Credit: Google)Devonshire Road in Bispham was closed following a crash (Credit: Google)
Devonshire Road in Bispham was closed following a crash (Credit: Google)

The road was subsequently closed from from the junction of Crawford Avenue to the roundabout with Redbank Road and Bispham Road.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and may be closed for some time.

“Please find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”

More to follow...

Related topics:MotoristsBisphamEmergency servicesLancashire PolicePoliceLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.