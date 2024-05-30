Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic was building following the crash.

A road in Bispham was set to be “closed for some time” following a crash.

Emergency services were called to a collision on Devonshire Road at approximately midday on Thursday.

Devonshire Road in Bispham was closed following a crash (Credit: Google)

The road was subsequently closed from from the junction of Crawford Avenue to the roundabout with Redbank Road and Bispham Road.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and may be closed for some time.

“Please find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”