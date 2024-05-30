Breaking
Crash set to close Devonshire Road in Bispham ‘for some time’ as motorists urged to use alternative routes
Traffic was building following the crash.
A road in Bispham was set to be “closed for some time” following a crash.
Emergency services were called to a collision on Devonshire Road at approximately midday on Thursday.
The road was subsequently closed from from the junction of Crawford Avenue to the roundabout with Redbank Road and Bispham Road.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and may be closed for some time.
“Please find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”
More to follow...
